Armed Robbers Corner Food Delivery Worker in NYC Building, Steal Food and $5

Police are looking for two suspects who flashed guns and punched a 36-year-old food delivery worker, then stole the food and $5 before fleeing the Brooklyn scene over the weekend, authorities say.

The victim was delivering food to a building on Lefferts Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Saturday when the two suspects cornered him in the lobby, according to police and surveillance footage.

The two showed guns and beat up the worker before stealing the food and cash, along with his phone, authorities say. The worker chased them out of the building, at which point one of the two suspects fired a gun in his direction.

He wasn't hit and refused medical attention at the scene, officials said. The suspects ran off.

Police released surveillance footage of the incident (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.