Alleged Drunk Driver in NYPD Precinct Holding Cell Dies

A man arrested late Thursday for allegedly driving drunk in Brooklyn was place in a holding cell overnight and died the next day after officials found the man unconscious.

The NYPD said 65-year-old John Greico was stopped behind the wheel near Bay 14 Street and Cropsey Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police arrested the man and transported him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The Daily News reported that the Staten Island man blew a 0.253 on a Breathalyzer test. Once cleared from the hospital, police said Greico was taken to the 62nd Precinct where he was processed and placed in a holding cell.

Around 5 p.m. the next day, the NYPD said police found Greico unconscious and unresponsive in the cell "with no obvious signs of trauma." Officers attempted to revive the man before EMS arrived and took him to Coney Island Hospital, a department spokesperson said.

Officials at the hospital declared the man dead 30 minutes later. A medical examiner will determine Greico's cause of death.

The NYPD Force Investigation Division is investigation the incident.