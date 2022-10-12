A Queens Neighborhood Was Just Named One of the Trendiest Places to Live in the World

Residents of one neighborhood in Queens should feel pretty cool, because their home was just named one of the trendiest places to live in the world.

According to the annual Time Out Index survey, Ridgewood is the fourth-coolest neighborhood on the planet for 2022.

The magazine cited the neighborhood's ability to mix new, trendy bar and restaurants while holding onto its history, which includes multiple historic districts and the oldest Dutch fieldstone house, dating back to 1709. It also has many small businesses and mom-and-pop shops, keeping a local feel while offering plenty to do.

Ridgewood was the only neighborhood in the U.S. to make the top five. At the top of the list is Colonia Americana, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The second spot went to Cais do Sodre in Lisbon, while Wat Bo Village in Cambodia was ranked third.

Just after Ridgewood was the Mile End in Montreal, Canada. The only other American city to make the top 10 was San Diego's Barrio Logan, which got sixth. Rounding out the top 10 were Shimokitazawa, in Tokyo; the Cliftonville neighborhood of Margate, in the UK; Barrio Yungay, in Santiago, Chile; and Cours Julien, in Marsailles, France.

And sorry to the other four boroughs — no other NYC neighborhoods made the list.