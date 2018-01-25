Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unconscious on a Brooklyn sidewalk after authorities responded to a call about an assault Thursday morning.

Cops got a call about an attack at an Olean Street home in Midwood about 6:30 a.m. When they got there, they found a woman with no obvious signs of trauma dead on the sidewalk.

It's not clear how the woman, who has not been identified, died. Authorities say they have launched a criminal investigation.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Anyone with information about the woman should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.