DA: Long Island Mother of 2 Tries to Poison Husband With Antifreeze in Front of Children - NBC New York
COMMUTER ALERT: 
Dreaded L Train Shutdown Averted
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

DA: Long Island Mother of 2 Tries to Poison Husband With Antifreeze in Front of Children

One of the couple's two young children witnessed the poisoning attempts on at least two occasions, prosecutors said

By Greg Cergol

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    DA: Long Island Mother of 2 Tries to Poison Husband With Antifreeze in Front of Children
    News 4
    Renee Burke, 40, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault and other charges.

    What to Know

    • A 40-year-old Long Island woman is accused of trying to poison her husband to death by putting antifreeze in his drinks

    • One of the couple's two young children witnessed the poisoning attempts on at least two occasions, prosecutors said

    • Renee Burke pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder, assault and other charges; her lawyer declined comment

    A 40-year-old Long Island mother of two has been indicted for allegedly trying to poison her estranged husband to death with antifreeze, at least two times in front of one of the couple's young children, prosecutors said Thursday. 

    Renee Burke, of Holbrook, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault and other charges. Her lawyer declined comment.

    Prosecutors say Burke and her husband are going through an ugly divorce and he has custody of their 4-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter. In September, prosecutors allege she broke into his apartment at least three separate times and put antifreeze in his wine or soda in an attempt to kill him.

    Calling the alleged crime "cold blooded," Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said at least one of the couple's children witnessed the attempted poisoning two of the three times. After one case, the 4-year-old son told a babysitter, "Mommy put something in Daddy's drink," Sini said. 

    19 New Laws That Go Into Effect in 2019

    19 New Laws That Go Into Effect in the Tri-State in 2019
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Burke was also caught on surveillance video inside her husband's apartment. That video shows the couple's 8-year-old daughter holding baby bottles containing antifreeze -- and Burke pouring them into a wine bottle, Sini said.

    The husband did drink from the bottles on two occasions, prosecutors said, but he spat out the poison and eventually called police. 

    Burke was ordered held on $200,000 cash bail. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us