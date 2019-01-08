Woman Gives Birth to Baby Girl Inside NYC Taxi Cab

She's givin' birth here!

A woman wound up delivering her baby inside a yellow taxi cab on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning.

The newborn girl apparently just couldn't wait, and was born inside the cab on East 70th Street and Second Avenue at around 8 a.m.

Responding police officers held up sheets to protect the mom's privacy as she was transferred from a minivan cab into a waiting ambulance from New York-Presbyterian Hospital, which has a location nearby on East 61st Street.

Both are reported to be in good condition.