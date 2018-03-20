Woman, 29, Found Dead After Roaring NYC Fire: Officials

A woman died after a raging fire engulfed her Staten Island home that also injured four firefighters, officials say. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A 29-year-old woman died after a raging fire broke out late Monday at a Staten Island home, officials say

More than 100 firefighters rushed to the home after flames and thick smoke were seen leaping from the Mariners Harbor home

The name of the woman who died has not been released nor was it known what may have sparked the blaze

A woman died after a raging fire engulfed her Staten Island home late Monday that also injured four firefighters, officials say.

The 29-year-old woman who has not yet been identified was found unconscious and not responding after the massive flames broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Morningstar Road, near Richmond Terrace in Mariners Harbor, according to the NYPD.

More than 100 firefighters rushed to put out the fire. When it was extinguished, authorities say, the woman was found. The injuries to the four hurt firefighters are not considered to be life-threatening.

Video from the scene shows flames leaping from the building as smoke filled Staten lsland’s nighttime sky.

It was not immediately clear what may have sparked the blaze, but the investigation is ongoing.