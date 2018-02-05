Where to Celebrate Chinese New Year in NYC

Dependent on a lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year falls on a different day each year. This year, it will fall on Feb. 16.

Each year corresponds to a different animal in the Chinese zodiac, and 2018 will be the year of the dog. Traditionally, the dog represents fidelity and loyalty in Chinese culture.

Celebrations will be happening all over New York City over the course of two weeks, see below where you can find them:

Manhattan

East Midtown Partnership’s Madison Street to Madison Avenue: A Lunar New Year Celebration

Saturday, Feb. 10

Madison Avenue, from East 86th Street to East 42nd Street.

Chinatown’s Lunar New Year Parade

Sunday, Feb. 25

Mott Street and Canal Street

Brooklyn

Sunset Park Recreation Center’s Lunar New Year Celebration

Saturday, Feb. 17

Seventh Avenue and 43th Street

Brooklyn Chinese-American Association’s (BCAA) Annual New Year Celebration Parade

Sunday, Feb. 18

Eighth Avenue and 50th Street

Queens

Flushing’s Lunar New Year Parade

Saturday, Feb. 17

Union Street between 37th Avenue and Northern Boulevard