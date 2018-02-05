Where to Celebrate Chinese New Year in NYC

Dependent on a lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year falls on a different day each year. This year, it will fall on Feb. 16.
Each year corresponds to a different animal in the Chinese zodiac, and 2018 will be the year of the dog. Traditionally, the dog represents fidelity and loyalty in Chinese culture.
Celebrations will be happening all over New York City over the course of two weeks, see below where you can find them:
Manhattan
- East Midtown Partnership’s Madison Street to Madison Avenue: A Lunar New Year Celebration
Saturday, Feb. 10
Madison Avenue, from East 86th Street to East 42nd Street.
- Chinatown’s Lunar New Year Parade
Sunday, Feb. 25
Mott Street and Canal Street
Brooklyn
- Sunset Park Recreation Center’s Lunar New Year Celebration
Saturday, Feb. 17
Seventh Avenue and 43th Street
- Brooklyn Chinese-American Association’s (BCAA) Annual New Year Celebration Parade
Sunday, Feb. 18
Eighth Avenue and 50th Street
Queens
- Flushing’s Lunar New Year Parade
Saturday, Feb. 17
Union Street between 37th Avenue and Northern Boulevard
- Queens Botanical Garden Lunar New Year Celebration
Saturday, Feb. 17
Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street