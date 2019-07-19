Wegmans Recalls Carrot Cake and Carrot Apple Muffins Due to Plastic Concerns - NBC New York
Wegmans Recalls Carrot Cake and Carrot Apple Muffins Due to Plastic Concerns

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Wegmans is recalling varieties of their carrot cake and carrot apple muffins due to bits of plastic that may be found in the procuct

    • The affected products include large and mini Ultimate Carrot Cakes, as well as individual slices of the dessert and carrot apple muffins

    • All products can be returned to a customer service desk at the store for a full refund

    Supermarket chain Wegmans is recalling varieties of their carrot cake and carrot apple muffins due to bits of plastic that may be found in the product.

    The affected products include the store-made large and mini Ultimate Carrot Cakes, as well as the individually sold slices of the dessert. Anyone who purchased either size of the cake between July 7 and July 18, or a slice between July 12 and July 15, are entitled to a refund.

    The carrot apple muffins, purchased in the stores’ bakeries between July 12 and July 14 and found in family packs of the store’s whole wheat muffin packages bought between July 10 and July 12, are also impacted by the recall.

    All products can be returned to a customer service desk at the store for a full refund.

    For more information call Wegmans customer service at 1-855-934-3663 or go to the company’s website.

