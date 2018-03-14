Trio Punch Man Unconscious, Cut Him and Beat Him With Chair in Horrifying NYC Hookah Bar Attack - NBC New York
Trio Punch Man Unconscious, Cut Him and Beat Him With Chair in Horrifying NYC Hookah Bar Attack

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition with lacerations to his neck and back, among other injuries

Published 41 minutes ago

    Police are looking for three suspects who punched a 31-year-old man in the face at a hookah bar in the Bronx, then used sharp objects to cut his neck and back while he was unconscious on the floor and hit him with a chair, authorities say.

    Cops say one suspect rendered the knock-out punch around 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday at Vapor Lounge on Tremont Avenue. Once the victim fell to the ground, the other two suspects used some sort of sharp items to slash him. Then the suspect who delivered the punch beat the unconscious victim with a chair. 

    The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition with lacerations to his neck and back, among other injuries. It wasn't clear what prompted the attack.

    Anyone with information about the suspects or attack is asked to call police. 

