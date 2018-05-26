VFW Worker Robbed During 'Remembrance Poppy' Fundraiser: Police

The East Brunswick Police Department posted this image of a flower to its Instagram account.

What to Know A VFW worker was robbed as he handed out "Remembrance Poppies" along a New Jersey roadside

The poppies were part of a fundraiser for the East Brunswick Memorial VFW Post 133

The thief stole flowers and about $500, police say

A VFW worker who was handing out Memorial Day Remembrance Poppies along a New Jersey roadside was robbed of three bags of the flowers and several hundred dollars he had raised for veterans, police said.

Thomas Coohill, commander of the East Brunswick Memorial VFW Post 133, was handing out the flowers to motorists and soliciting donations on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cranbury Road, police said.

But when he walked up to a car holding a bag with money and flowers, someone took it, police said.

The bag had about $500, police said.

The East Brunswick Police Department announced that two police unions would each be donating $500 to the VFW post to support their cause. The New Jersey state police union planned to match the donation, police said.

Due to the recent events, the East Brunswick PBA Local 145 and 145A will each be donating $500 to the East Brunswick Memorial VFW Post 133 to help support their cause. The NJ State PBA will also be matching the donation according to president Patrick Colligan. #MemorialDay #PBA A post shared by East Brunswick PD (@eastbrunswickpd) on May 26, 2018 at 7:40am PDT

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Brunswick Police Department at 732-390-6900.

Top Tri-State News Photos

