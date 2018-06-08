File photo of the Tyson Foods Inc. headquarters in Springdale, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken over fears that the products may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic.

The USDA said that the contaminated frozen breaded chicken tenderloins were shipped to food service establishments across the country. But the federal agency says the chicken was not available in retail stores.

The 12-pound boxes containing 3-pound plastic bags of uncooked, breaded tenderloins have a lot code of 1378NLR02.

Tyson discovered the problem on Friday, according to the USDA, and notified food safety officials that their breading supplier was recalling breading ingredients due to possible foreign material contamination.

There haven't been any reports of adverse reactions from anyone eating the contaminated chicken.