London took top honors worldwide, sparking international excitement last year with the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Published 2 hours ago

    • NYC is the top travel destination in the U.S. for nine years running, according to an annual TripAdvisor ranking released Tuesday

    • The ranking looks at TripAdvisor reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and experiences in global destinations over a 12-month period

    • London took top honors worldwide, sparking international excitement last year with the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

    New York City is the No. 1 travel destination in America for the ninth straight year, according to TripAdvisor's just-dropped 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards.

    The annual ranking looks at TripAdvisor reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and experiences in destinations worldwide over a 12-month period. The methodology takes into account quality and volume of reviews to surface destinations that consistently deliver the best overall experience for travelers.

    And once again, that's the Big Apple. TripAdvisor also lists 4,877 things to do in the city, so even locals likely can find more than a few new ways to explore. 

    Rounding out the top five U.S. destinations: Maui and Oahu in Hawaii, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Orlando, Florida.

    London takes top honors across the globe (thanks Meghan and Harry), while Paris, Rome, Crete and Bali round out the top five travel destinations worldwide.

