Published 5 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Cops are looking for a man they say tried to trip a woman on a residential street in Brooklyn on a Saturday afternoon earlier this month

    • He kicked at her feet to try to get her to fall, police say; when that didn't work, he kicked her in the shin and ran away

    • Police released a photo of a man wanted for questioning; anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

    Police are looking for a man they say tried to trip a 41-year-old woman on a residential Brooklyn street in the middle of a Saturday afternoon this month, then kicked her in the shin when he didn't get her to fall down, authorities say. 

    Cops say the man, thought to be in his early to mid 20s, approached the woman in front of a home on Avenue H around 3:30 p.m. March 16 and kicked at her feet in an effort to trip her. She stayed upright, and he went for her right shin. 

    The man then ran off west on Avenue H. The woman was treated at the scene. 

    The two did not appear to know each other. It's not clear if they had interaction prior to the trip attempt. Police released a photo of a man wanted for questioning (above). Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

