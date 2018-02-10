Traffic Lights Go Out Across NYC in Citywide Malfunction

Multiple traffic lights went out across New York City when a software upgrade went awry. (Published 4 hours ago)

Traffic Lights Go Out Across NYC

What to Know The outage affected less than 600 traffic lights citywide, the DOT says

A software update caused the malfunction, according to the city

The Transportation Department plans to work with contractors until all the signals are restored, officials said

Hundreds of traffic lights went out across New York City overnight when a software update caused a malfunction, officials said Saturday.

The outage affected less than 600 of traffic lights citywide, according to the Department of Transportation.

The city was conducting a routine software upgrade overnight when some of the lights malfunctioned and began flashing red, officials said.

The Transportation Department plans to work with contractors until all the signals are restored, officials said.

Highlights From Pyeongchang:



North Korean 'Army of Beauties' Cheers on a Unified Team