Traffic Lights Go Out Across NYC in Citywide Malfunction - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
Latest Olympic News, Results
OLY-NY

Traffic Lights Go Out Across NYC in Citywide Malfunction

The outage affected less than 600 traffic lights citywide, the DOT says

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Netherlands    		1214
    2
    Norway    		0314
    3
    Germany    		2002
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Traffic Lights Go Out Across NYC

    Multiple traffic lights went out across New York City when a software upgrade went awry. (Published 4 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • The outage affected less than 600 traffic lights citywide, the DOT says

    • A software update caused the malfunction, according to the city

    • The Transportation Department plans to work with contractors until all the signals are restored, officials said

    Hundreds of traffic lights went out across New York City overnight when a software update caused a malfunction, officials said Saturday. 

    The outage affected less than 600 of traffic lights citywide, according to the Department of Transportation. 

    The city was conducting a routine software upgrade overnight when some of the lights malfunctioned and began flashing red, officials said. 

    The Transportation Department plans to work with contractors until all the signals are restored, officials said. 

    Highlights From Pyeongchang: 

    North Korean 'Army of Beauties' Cheers on a Unified TeamNorth Korean 'Army of Beauties' Cheers on a Unified Team

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us