Traffic Lights Go Out Across NYC in Citywide Malfunction

What to Know
The outage affected less than 600 traffic lights citywide, the DOT says
A software update caused the malfunction, according to the city
The Transportation Department plans to work with contractors until all the signals are restored, officials said
Hundreds of traffic lights went out across New York City overnight when a software update caused a malfunction, officials said Saturday.
The outage affected less than 600 of traffic lights citywide, according to the Department of Transportation.
The city was conducting a routine software upgrade overnight when some of the lights malfunctioned and began flashing red, officials said.
The Transportation Department plans to work with contractors until all the signals are restored, officials said.
Highlights From Pyeongchang:
- 'Aerodynamic mustache' lands Norwegian skier on podium with crazy jump
- Olympic athletes flood Tinder
- Watch South Korea's miraculous comeback in 3000m relay
- Luger falls off sled, slips in ice scare before recovering to finish run