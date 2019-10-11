Grab your skates! The Rink at Rockefeller Center is ready to open up for the 2019-2020 season. Ray Villeda reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Rink at Rockefeller Center Set to Open for Season

‘Tis the seaon…to grab your skates!

The iconic ice skating rink opened in 1936 – becoming a permanent fixture in 1939. Since then it has evolved into one of the city’s most beloved and legendary landmarks, as well as one of the most visited sites in all of Manhattan – hosting more than 250,000 skaters annually.

Some lucky visitors actually managed to get on the ice Friday for a soft opening of the rink.

“You can’t come to New York and not do this,” Robyn Calihan, a tourist from Phoenix, said. “We got lucky that it is open.”

