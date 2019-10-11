‘Tis the Season! The Rink at Rockefeller Center Opens This Weekend - NBC New York
‘Tis the Season! The Rink at Rockefeller Center Opens This Weekend

By Ray Villeda

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • The Rink at Rockefeller Center officially opens Saturday morning for the 2019-2020 Fall/Winter season

    • The iconic ice skating rink opened in 1936 – becoming a permanent fixture in 1939

    • The Rink will be open until April on a daily basis for various sessions starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at midnight

    ‘Tis the seaon…to grab your skates!

    The Rink at Rockefeller Center officially opens Saturday morning for the 2019-2020 Fall/Winter season.

    The iconic ice skating rink opened in 1936 – becoming a permanent fixture in 1939. Since then it has evolved into one of the city’s most beloved and legendary landmarks, as well as one of the most visited sites in all of Manhattan – hosting more than 250,000 skaters annually.

    Some lucky visitors actually managed to get on the ice Friday for a soft opening of the rink.

    “You can’t come to New York and not do this,” Robyn Calihan, a tourist from Phoenix, said. “We got lucky that it is open.”

    The Rink will be open until April on a daily basis for various sessions starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at midnight.

