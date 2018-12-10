Police are looking for this man in the red hoodie, accused of punching a 55-year-old stranger without provocation at the Hunters Point subway station on Nov. 25. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are looking for the man captured on video sucker-punching a stranger near the turnstiles at a subway station last month, the NYPD said.

The suspect approached a 55-year-old man standing near the turnstile area of the Hunts Point train station at about 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, then punched him in the fact without provocation.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the victim collapsing onto the ground as the suspect appears to film the victim crumpled on the ground as the suspect backs away.

The victim was taken by EMS to Lincoln Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact nypdcrimestoppers.com.