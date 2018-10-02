Dramatic NYC Supermarket Heist Caught on Camera

What to Know Two masked marauders broke into an NYC supermarket through a brick wall over the weekend and headed right into an office

A pair of masked marauders broke into a Bronx supermarket through a brick wall in the back of the building, made their way into an office and opened a safe using a torch over the weekend in a dramatic heist caught on camera, police say.

The suspects made their move at the C-Town Supermarket on Sedgwick Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday. Surveillance video shows them using a blowtorch on the safe; as sparks fly, one of the masked men slowly looks toward the camera.

Cops say they stole $10,000 in cash and ran off. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.