Dramatic NYC Supermarket Heist Caught on Camera

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Surveillance video shows the masked suspects breaking open a safe. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Two masked marauders broke into an NYC supermarket through a brick wall over the weekend and headed right into an office

    • Surveillance video shows them using a blowtorch on a safe as sparks fly; cops say they made off with $10,000 in cash

    • Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

    A pair of masked marauders broke into a Bronx supermarket through a brick wall in the back of the building, made their way into an office and opened a safe using a torch over the weekend in a dramatic heist caught on camera, police say. 

    The suspects made their move at the C-Town Supermarket on Sedgwick Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday. Surveillance video shows them using a blowtorch on the safe; as sparks fly, one of the masked men slowly looks toward the camera. 

    Cops say they stole $10,000 in cash and ran off. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

