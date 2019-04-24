SummerStage Announces Gender-Balanced Lineup, 100+ Shows - NBC New York
SummerStage Announces Gender-Balanced Lineup, 100+ Shows

The full schedule has more than 100 shows in 18 parks across all five boroughs -- and most of them are free

By Liam McBain

Published 38 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • SummerStage announced its lineup Monday with more than 100 performers -- and this year, they are evenly split by gender

    • The festival will include performances by Alvvays, The Mountain Goats, Young M.A., Japanese Breakfast, Big Freedia, and the B-52s

    • The full schedule has more than 100 shows in 18 parks across all 5 boroughs -- and most of them are free

    SummerStage announced its lineup Monday with more than 100 performers -- and this year, they are evenly split by gender.

    SummerStage has partnered with Keychange, a campaign which asks music festivals to pledge a 50/50 gender balance in their lineups. This is the first year that SummerStage has participated.

    “We will present a lineup that is reflective of our city’s population, focusing not only on gender equality, but also on the huge diversity of cultures and backgrounds that make New York so special and exciting,” Heather Lubov, executive director of the City Parks Foundation, said in a statement.

    The festival will include performances by Emily King, Alvvays, The Mountain Goats, Young M.A., Japanese Breakfast, Big Freedia, and the B-52s. The full schedule has more than 100 shows in 18 parks across all five boroughs -- and most of them are free.

