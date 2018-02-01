Masturbator, Chest-Grabber Terrorize Women in Separate Subway Attacks in Manhattan - NBC New York
Masturbator, Chest-Grabber Terrorize Women in Separate Subway Attacks in Manhattan

Published 6 hours ago

    Handout
    One suspect (left) is wanted in a lewdness incident from Jan. 26 on a No. 1 train at Chambers Street. The other (right) allegedly groped a woman in a Times Square station.

    Authorities are looking for two men who allegedly terrorized women -- one by masturbating, the other by grabbing a victim's chest -- in separate incidents in Manhattan subway stations earlier this month. 

    Police released information on both cases Wednesday; in the most recent one, on Friday, they say a 33-year-old woman noticed a man masturbating in front of her as their No. 1 train pulled into the Chambers Street station around 9 p.m. 

    The suspect (left in above photo) noticed the woman snapping a photo of him and stopped, then got off the train at Franklin Avenue, according to police. 

    In the other case, which dates back to Jan. 8, cops say a different suspect grabbed a 23-year-old woman's breast on the No. 7 train platform at the Times Square subway station. An MTA employee intervened and a minor altercation ensued before the suspect ran off. That fight was caught on camera, and police released a video clip of the suspect (right in above photo) as they try to track him down. 

    Anyone with information about either attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

