Street Closures Sunday for the Hispanic Day Parade

Crowds of people will gather Sunday on Fifth Avenue to watch the Hispanic Day Parade, also called the Hispanic Columbus Day Parade, which celebrates the end of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

These streets will be closed Sunday for the Hispanic Day Parade, from noon to 5 p.m., according to the NYPD:

Formation:

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between East 43rd Street and East 66th Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between East 66th Street and 72nd Street 67th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue 68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous:

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Closure: