Street Closures Sunday for the Hispanic Day Parade
Street Closures Sunday for the Hispanic Day Parade

Published 2 hours ago

    Crowds of people will gather Sunday on Fifth Avenue to watch the Hispanic Day Parade, also called the Hispanic Columbus Day Parade, which celebrates the end of National Hispanic Heritage Month. 

    These streets will be closed Sunday for the Hispanic Day Parade, from noon to 5 p.m., according to the NYPD: 

    Formation:

     

    • 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue 
    • 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue 
    • 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue 
    • 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue 
    • 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

     

    Route:

     

    • 5th Avenue between East 43rd Street and East 66th Street

     

    Dispersal:

     

    • 5th Avenue between East 66th Street and 72nd Street 67th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue 68th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

     

    Miscellaneous:

     

    • 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

     

    Closure:

     

    • At the discretion of NYPD

