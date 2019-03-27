Man Mistaken for Ride-Share Driver Arrested in Connecticut Kidnapping, Sex Attack - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Man Mistaken for Ride-Share Driver Arrested in Connecticut Kidnapping, Sex Attack

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 27-year-old Kansas man has been accused of kidnapping and sex attack charges in Greenwich, Connecticut

    • His arrest stems from the night of Dec. 16, 2018, when a woman told Greenwich cops she requested a ride home from a bar and got into his car

    • He took her to her vehicle in Greenwich, but before she could get out, cops say he sexually attacked her

    A 27-year-old Kansas man has been extradited to Connecticut to face charges he kidnapped and sexually attacked a woman who mistook him for her ride-share driver when she left a bar in December. 

    Henry Revolorio-DePaz, formerly of Stamford, was brought to Greenwich Tuesday and is expected to appear in court Wednesday. 

    His arrest stems from the night of Dec. 16, 2018, when a woman told Greenwich cops she requested a ride home from a bar and got into Revolorio-DePaz's vehicle, thinking it was her lift. He took her to her vehicle in Greenwich, but before she could get out, cops say he sexually attacked her. Afterwards, she left and filed a report. 

    Investigators found security camera video of the woman getting into Revolorio-DePaz's car. They shared information with other law enforcement agencies and developed a suspect based on past similar incidents. Then they were able to identify the suspect's vehicle -- and its owner, Revolorio-DePaz.

    Investigators say physical evidence from the scene also forensically tied Revolorio-DePaz to the case. 

    In addition to the Greenwich case, Stamford cops have a warrant for Revolorio-DePaz in a separate sex attack. It wasn't immediately clear if Revolorio-DePaz had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. 

