What to Know Police on Friday release video of man seen connected to two different sexual assault attacks in Brooklyn

The attacks on two 41-year-old women occurred on Aug. 31 and Sept. 16 less than a mile away from each other in Bay Ridge, police said

Both women were able to push the man off, free themselves and the man fled

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding an unidentified man connected to two different sexual assault attacks in Brooklyn that occurred blocks away from one another in recent weeks.

Police said a man approximately 30-40 years old with black hair and large frame approached a 41-year-old woman from behind near Battery Avenue and 86 Street on Aug. 31, put her in a choke hold and sexually assaulted her. Less than a mile away on Sept. 16, the same man allegedly sexually assaulted another 41-year-old woman while she was smoking a cigarette near 94 Street and 4 Avenue.

Both women were able to push the man off, free themselves and the man fled.

The NYPD on Friday released photos and videos of the suspect, seen inside a store as well as on an MTA bus near where the incidents occurred.

Hunt for Predator Who Went After Two Women in Brooklyn

Police say the sexual predator has been targeting women in Brooklyn, striking twice in eight days within blocks of each other near Prospect Park. NBC New York’s Marc Santia reports. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019)

Anyone with information about the attacks or suspect are encouraged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.