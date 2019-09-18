What to Know SUNY's Orange Newburgh campus was partially evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious device was found in a garage at a building

The building where device was found is county-owned and not run by the college, but two college classroom buildings on block were evacuated

Both day and evening classes have been canceled for the day as a precaution

The State University of New York's Orange Newburgh campus was partially evacuated Wednesday as authorities investigated a suspicious device discovered in a garage, authorities say.

College spokesman Mike Albright tells News 4 the device was found in the garage of the Maple Building, a county-owned complex on the college grounds that isn't operated by the university, around 10:30 a.m. The building, which houses social services and other tenants, was evacuated, along with two college classroom buildings -- the Tower Building and Kaplan Hall -- on the same block.

Albright says the situation remains fluid, and both day and evening classes have been canceled for the day as a precaution. A notice on the school's website says the situation is expected to be ongoing for several hours.

Details on the nature of the device weren't immediately clear.