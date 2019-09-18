SUNY's Orange Newburgh Campus Partially Evacuated Over Suspicious Device - NBC New York
SUNY's Orange Newburgh Campus Partially Evacuated Over Suspicious Device

Both day and evening classes have been canceled for the day as a precaution

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • SUNY's Orange Newburgh campus was partially evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious device was found in a garage at a building

    • The building where device was found is county-owned and not run by the college, but two college classroom buildings on block were evacuated

    • Both day and evening classes have been canceled for the day as a precaution

    The State University of New York's Orange Newburgh campus was partially evacuated Wednesday as authorities investigated a suspicious device discovered in a garage, authorities say. 

    College spokesman Mike Albright tells News 4 the device was found in the garage of the Maple Building, a county-owned complex on the college grounds that isn't operated by the university, around 10:30 a.m. The building, which houses social services and other tenants, was evacuated, along with two college classroom buildings -- the Tower Building and Kaplan Hall -- on the same block. 

    Albright says the situation remains fluid, and both day and evening classes have been canceled for the day as a precaution. A notice on the school's website says the situation is expected to be ongoing for several hours. 

    Details on the nature of the device weren't immediately clear. 

