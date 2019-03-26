Rockland County health officials have announced five new places where people may have been exposed to measles. Ida Siegal reports.

What to Know Rockland County will declare a countywide State of Emergency relating to the ongoing measles outbreak Tuesday afternoon.

Effective at midnight, Wednesday, any unvaccinated minor will be barred from public places for 30 days or they are vaccinated

As of last Thursday, there are 151 confirmed reported cases of measles in the county, according to Rockland County

Rockland County will declare a countywide State of Emergency relating to the ongoing measles outbreak Tuesday afternoon.

Effective at the stroke of midnight, Wednesday, anyone who is under 18 years of age and unvaccinated against the measles will be barred from public places until this declaration expires in 30 days or until they receive the MMR vaccination.

As of last Thursday, there are 151 confirmed reported cases of measles in the county, according to Rockland County.

The measles outbreak in Rockland is not limited to one community, however it is affecting residents of Spring Valley, New Square, and Monsey.

Rockland County has been grappling with a measles outbreak in recent months — previously asking students who are unvaccinated to not attend school.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Young children, the immunocompromised, and non-immune pregnant women are at highest risk for severe complications. Measles is transmitted by airborne particles, droplets, and direct contact with the respiratory secretions of an infected person.

Measles typically presents in adults and children as an acute viral illness characterized by fever and generalized rash. The rash usually starts on the face, proceeds down the body, and may include the palms and soles. The rash lasts several days. Infected individuals are contagious from four days before rash onset through the fourth day after rash appearance.

Rockland officials encourage everyone to be up-to-date with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine to help protect them in case of any future exposure to measles in Rockland.

Rockland health officials have urged those who are ill with a fever, rash, or conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) to stay home, not have visitors, and not go out in public.

To further prevent the spread of illness, the Rockland Health Department also advices that individuals who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or local emergency department before going for care to help to prevent others at these facilities from being exposed to the illness.

The Rockland County Department of Health is coordinating its response with the New York State Department of Health.