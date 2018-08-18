A man got stuck in New Jersey's Great Falls on Saturday when he was trying to retrieve his cell phone, according to a report.

A firefighter repelled down the falls and pulled him out safely, NorthJersey.com reported.

The man fell off a footbridge when he dropped his cell phone and tried to grab it, Jerry Spezaile, Paterson police director, told the newspaper.

"The cell phone fell onto a small ledge in what is called the chasm. The man attempted to get his cell phone and fell over," Speziale told the paper.

Firefighters cut a hole in a chain-link fence to extract him.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, wasn't injured.