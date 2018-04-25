2-Year-Old Queens Goes Missing, Possibly Kidnapped By Father: NYPD - NBC New York
2-Year-Old Queens Goes Missing, Possibly Kidnapped By Father: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago

    A two-year-old boy from Queens is thought to be kidnapped by his father after going missing on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

    Adam El-Alaoui was last seen with his father, 51-year-old Joseph Martinez, at the Administration for Children's Services Office on 161 Street on Tuesday morning.

    Adam has black hair, and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jeans and a "Paw Patrol" backpack.

    Martinez has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and sneakers.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

