A young boy from Queens is missing and cops have reason to believe his father may have kidnapped him. (Published 2 hours ago)

Father May Have Kidnapped Young NYC Boy, Pair Still Missing

A two-year-old boy from Queens is thought to be kidnapped by his father after going missing on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Adam El-Alaoui was last seen with his father, 51-year-old Joseph Martinez, at the Administration for Children's Services Office on 161 Street on Tuesday morning.

Adam has black hair, and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jeans and a "Paw Patrol" backpack.

Martinez has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

