Part of Princeton University Evacuated as Police Surround Armed Man in Restaurant - NBC New York
Part of Princeton University Evacuated as Police Surround Armed Man in Restaurant

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Police Respond to Standoff in Princeton

    Police are responding to a report of a man with a gun inside Panera Bread by Princeton University. 

    Police are responding to a report of a man with a gun inside at a chain eatery by Princeton University, forcing the evacuation of two campus buildings. 

    State police say they're among the agencies responding to a standoff inside Panera sandwich shop across the street from campus. 

    A person inside the shop is armed with a gun but has not fired any shots, police said. Nassau Street along the front of campus has been shut down, and people are urged to stay away. 

    Princeton University officials say Henry House and Scheide Caldwell House, the two campus buildings closest to the restaurant, have been evacuated. 

    This story is developing. 

