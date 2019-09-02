Suspect Opened Fire at Police Vehicle in Possible Officer-Involved Shooting: NYPD - NBC New York
Suspect Opened Fire at Police Vehicle in Possible Officer-Involved Shooting: NYPD

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Suspect in Custody After Shootout With Police in Brooklyn

    Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 3 minutes ago)

    Police are investigating a possible officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

    An NYPD spokesperson says a suspect opened fire at an occupied police vehicle near Howard Avenue and Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn. Officers returned fire but it wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

    Police then took the suspect into custody.

    Videos posted by residents on Citizen App show heavy police presence in the area, with at least a dozen officers at the scene.

    No other information was immediately available.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

