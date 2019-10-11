What to Know A New Jersey elementary school teacher has been arrested after allegedly possessing child pornography, according to police sources

Pasquale Bernaldo-Antonelli taught at a school in Tenafly for seven years, and was a popular teacher among students

He has since been suspended by the school district and remains behind bars at Bergen County Jail

A New Jersey elementary school teacher has been arrested after allegedly being in possession of child pornography, according to law enforcement sources.

Pasquale Bernaldo-Antonelli was picked up by police at his house Thursday morning before heading to his job as a fifth grade teacher at Ralph S. Maugham Elementary School in Tenafly, police sources said.

Parents said Antonelli, who taught there for seven years according to the school website, was a popular teacher among students at the school, and many were troubled by the accusations. He has since been suspended by the school district.

In a statement, Tenafly Public Schools Superintendent Shauna DeMarco called the arrest “of great concern to the Tenafly Board of Education and the entire Tenafly community.” The school also said that administration will meet with parents and guardians of students who had Antonelli as a teacher.

The teacher remained behind bars at the Bergen County Jail. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.