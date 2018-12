Officers shot and killed a knife-wielding man on Saturday who had been threatening suicide, police said.

The officers were called to a home on Rockledge Drive in Shirley to respond to a man who was reportedly suicidal and agitated, Suffolk County police said.

The man, Walter Kellogg, 57, had a knife and cut himself, police said.

Then he turned the knife on the officer, who shot Kellogg, police said.

He was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.