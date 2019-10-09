What to Know Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a 31-year-old woman on Sunday and raping her in Midtown Manhattan

Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a 31-year-old woman from the middle of a New York City street on Sunday and sexually assaulting her.

The NYPD says the woman from Yonkers was lost. She was asking for directions in Midtown Manhattan when an unidentified man grabbed her by the arm and led her down some steps between 8th and 9th Avenue on 51st Street where he raped her.

The victim suffered bruising to her right arm, back and right leg, police said. She was transported to a local hospital where she was in stable condition.

Surveillance video released by police on Tuesday shows the man wanted for question in connection to the assault. Police say the suspect fled northbound on Broadway at 52nd Street.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).