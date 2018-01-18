Cars Collide, Plunge Into Frigid NJ River: Police

Video from the scene shows one vehicle overturned in the water and another being lifted by a crane on land.

A driver was rescued from a New Jersey river Thursday afternoon after two cars collided and ended up in the frigid body of water, police said.

The cars crashed sometime around 2:30 p.m. near Harrison Street in Nutley, according to police.

A driver somehow lost control of one of the vehicles in the parking lot behind an apartment complex and crashed into the second vehicle, sending both of them flying about 10 feet off an embankment and down into the Third River.

At least one passenger was rescued, police said. He or she was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Video over the scene at 4 p.m. shows a white sedan being lifted into the air by a heavy duty rescue crane manned by firefighters. Just feet away, an overturned SUV can be seen in the water.