The man was involved in an altercation with several other people near his home in Sunbury Village, according to the AG's office

Witnesses said he was armed with the scythe when the officer got to the scene. At some point during their encounter, the officer shot him

A police officer shot and killed a scythe-wielding man in New Jersey on Friday, the state attorney general’s office said.

A Pemberton Borough police officer responding to a 911 call around 9 p.m. on Friday found Witney Rivera, 41, involved in an altercation with several other people near his home on Kinsley Road in Sunbury Village, according to the attorney general’s office.

Witnesses said Rivera was armed with a long scythe when the officer got to the scene, the office said.

At some point during their encounter, the officer shot Rivera. He was taken to a hospital in Mount Holly, where he was pronounced dead, the attorney general’s office said.

The attorney general’s Shooting Response Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting.

The AG's office didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident.