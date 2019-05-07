Watch: Man Refuses to Go to Precinct, Punches NJ Cop in Face

A police officer's body cam catches a wild punch by a man refusing to be taken into custody in Newark, New Jersey, last month. (Published 44 minutes ago)

What to Know Bodycam video shows a man wanted on an outstanding warrant punch a Newark cop in the side of the head when he tries to bring him in

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said the suspect is the same man who allegedly attacked a city bishop last year

Ambrose said the man needs mental health care rather than another course through the criminal justice system

The man caught on bodycam video punching a Newark police officer in the side of the head as he tried to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant two weeks ago is the same man who attacked a bishop in the city's Cathedral Basilica last year, authorities say.

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said the man needs mental health care rather than another course through the criminal justice system.

In the video, the officer tells the man there's a warrant for his arrest. He asks him to go with him, saying he would be released on his own recognizance. The man refused and, after a few more refusals, ultimately threw the punch.

Cops then cuffed him on the ground. Details on the warrant weren't clear.