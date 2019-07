A car struck a pedestrian in Harlem, killing him, police say. Wale Aliyu reports.

A livery cab struck another car, then one of the vehicles hit a pedestrian, killing him, police said.

The victim, a 64-year-old man, was thrown onto the windshield of one of the cars, witnesses said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cars crashed at Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 129th Street at about 1 a.m., police said.

The drivers of the cars, a 71-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, remained on the scene. They were checked by EMTs and were expected to survive.