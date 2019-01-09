A partial roof collapse at a Brooklyn construction site left one construction worker with serious injuries, according to FDNY officials.

The incident took place in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Howard Avenue Wednesday around 3:22 p.m.

The injured construction worker sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Kings County Hospital.

The worker was allegedly doing some sort of demolition work, according to a source on scene.

Firefighters have not revealed exactly what provoked the collapse.