Partial Roof Collapse Seriously Injures Construction Worker: FDNY

By Ray Villeda

Published 3 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A partial roof collapse at a Brooklyn construction site left one construction worker with serious injuries, according to FDNY officials.

    The incident took place in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Howard Avenue Wednesday around 3:22 p.m.

    The injured construction worker sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Kings County Hospital.

    The worker was allegedly doing some sort of demolition work, according to a source on scene.

    Firefighters have not revealed exactly what provoked the collapse.

