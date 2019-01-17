Have an Old Parking Ticket in New Jersey? It May Have Just Been Thrown Out - NBC New York
Have an Old Parking Ticket in New Jersey? It May Have Just Been Thrown Out

The state's Supreme Court just threw out nearly 800,000 municipal cases as part of an effort to clean up the clogged system

    What to Know

    • NJ's Supreme Court just threw out nearly 800,000 municipal cases as part of an effort to clean up the clogged system

    • The cases that were tossed out are for minor offenses, like parking and traffic violations

    • Warrants for more serious offenses such as DUI, disorderly persons and indictable crimes remain in effect

    More than three-quarters of a million old municipal warrants for minor offenses, including parking and traffic violations, have been dismissed by New Jersey's Supreme Court. 

    The order effective Thursday follows a panel's recommendation to toss the warrants for the sake of fairness and efficiency. It's part of the Supreme Court's overall review of municipal court operations. 

    The warrants date back 15 years or more. At least one dates back to 1976. 

    The dismissals affect less-serious matters such as minor motor vehicle offenses, fish and game violations and local ordinance violations. 

    Warrants for more serious offenses such as DUI, disorderly persons and indictable crimes remain in effect. 

    Municipal judges consulted on what types of warrants would be eligible for dismissal.

