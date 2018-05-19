Multiple sources tell News 4, citing DOT video, that the bus driver missed the exit for the site of the class trip and attempted a U-turn. Lori Bordonaro reports.

A pair of New Jersey organizations are raising money for the victims of a school bus crash that killed a 10-year-old girl and a 51-year-old teacher and injured more than 40 others on Thursday.

The Paramus Elks and the Paramus Children’s Health Foundation will host a pancake breakfast on Sunday to support the victims and families of the East Brook Middle School bus accident, according to a flyer posted to the school PTA’s Facebook page.

The breakfast will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Paramus Elks Lodge at 200 Route 17 North in Paramus, New Jersey, the flyer said.





The groups are requesting donations of $10 per person, or $5 for children 10 years of age and under. All of the proceeds will go to the victims and their families, according to the flyer.

East Brook Middle School fifth grader Miranda Faith Varagas, of Paramus, and 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson-Kennedy were killed after their bus heading to Waterloo Village on a field trip collided with a dump truck in Mount Olive on Thursday.

All of the other passengers sustained injuries — some of which were critical, officials said.

The East Brook Middle School PTA plans to host its own fundraiser for the victims and their families in the near future, PTA President Ann Marie Franson wrote in an earlier post on Facebook.

“We have heard of so many amazing people with wonderful ideas and plans to help,” Franson wrote. “Please know that once we have had a chance to gather our thoughts, understand the efforts that are already in motion and speak with our principal… we will communicate our plans.”

“As we mourn the tragic loss of these beautiful angels, we continuously pray for the students and teachers who remain in the hospital and those who are dealing with their injuries and scars both physically and emotionally,” she added.