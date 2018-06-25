PATH and subway commuters were briefly subjected to inconvenience at the height of Monday's morning rush as credit/debit machines went down across much of the system.

The debit and credit system went down system-wide for PATH train riders shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, and the MTA joined the party shortly thereafter. Both systems were restored within about 15 minutes.

It wasn't immediately clear if the two incidents were connected. The PATH train account tweeted at 8:56 a.m. that it was investigating the cause of the outage, and that customers would have to use cash for fare in the meantime.

Six minutes later, the MTA tweeted that many of its MetroCard vending machines were not taking credit or debit cards. Anyone without cash on hand was advised to see a station agent to gain entry.