The city hit the owner of a Brooklyn building that houses a religious school with a violation after part of the building’s wall crumbled into a community garden, officials said.

Firefighters responded to 1005 Bedford Ave., which houses the Talmud Torah D’Nitra School, after a portion of the school’s brick wall fell into an adjacent garden, the FDNY said in a tweet.





Two people were evacuated from the school building, and firefighters secured the community garden, the FDNY said.

When inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings arrived at the school, they issued a partial vacate order to the rear of the building, a spokesman said.

DOB also issued a full vacate order for the community garden and slapped the owner of the school with a violation for “failure to maintain the building,” according to the spokesman.

The department’s investigation is ongoing, he added.