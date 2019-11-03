Overnight Temps Could Dip Into 30s; Snow Potential Friday Morning - NBC New York
A Few Sprinkles Today

A Few Sprinkles Today

Overnight Temps Could Dip Into 30s; Snow Potential Friday Morning

Temperatures heading into Monday morning are forecasted to drop as low as 37 degrees in New York City

Published 25 minutes ago

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Clear skies and a cool breeze overnight will bring New York City it’s coldest temperatures in seven months

    • Temperatures heading into Monday morning are forecasted to drop as low as 37 degrees in New York City

    • The European model continues to show the potential for snow in the tri-state through Friday morning

    Clear skies and a cool breeze overnight will bring New York City it’s coldest temperatures in seven months.

    Temperatures heading into Monday morning are forecasted to drop as low as 37 degrees in New York City, Storm Team 4's Matt Brinkman said. 

    Tuesday looks cloudy with a few sprinkes in the forecast. New York voters should keep rain jackets and umbrellas handy when headed to the polls for the general election. 

    Storm Team 4 is still keeping an eye on Thursday night into Friday morning. The European model continues to show the potential for snow in the tri-state through Friday morning.

