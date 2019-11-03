What to Know Clear skies and a cool breeze overnight will bring New York City it’s coldest temperatures in seven months

The European model continues to show the potential for snow in the tri-state through Friday morning

Clear skies and a cool breeze overnight will bring New York City it’s coldest temperatures in seven months.

Temperatures heading into Monday morning are forecasted to drop as low as 37 degrees in New York City, Storm Team 4's Matt Brinkman said.

Tuesday looks cloudy with a few sprinkes in the forecast. New York voters should keep rain jackets and umbrellas handy when headed to the polls for the general election.

Storm Team 4 is still keeping an eye on Thursday night into Friday morning. The European model continues to show the potential for snow in the tri-state through Friday morning.