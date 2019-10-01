One Man Killed in East Harlem Double Shooting

According to neighbors, the man killed was in his early 20s. He was gunned down outside the Taft houses just northeast of Central Park, and another man was also injured. NBC New York’s Ray Villeda reports reports.

One man was killed and another badly hurt after a shooting outside a NYCHA property near Central Park, police said.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, the two men were shot outside the Taft Houses on East 115th Street and Fifth Avenue in East Harlem. One of the men was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive. The other victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of the deceased victim was at the scene, but was too overwhelmed emotionally to talk with reporters.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.