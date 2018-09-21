University of Ohio Student Commits Ultimate Blunder on College Paper - NBC New York
University of Ohio Student Commits Ultimate Blunder on College Paper

A college freshman made the ultimate mistake when she addressed her paper to "Professor whats his nuts."

By Annie O'Sullivan

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    An Ohio University student made a mortifying impression on her college professor after submitting a paper where she accidentally referred to him as “Professor whats his nuts.”

    Zoey Oxley, a newly-arrived freshman at OU, took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to share her utter embarrassment at calling her professor John Hendel the wrong name.

    “A series of unfortunate events,” Oxley tweeted, along with photos of the paper, a frantic email she sent to her professor after realizing the mistake, and worst of all, a tweet by her professor calling her out for her mistake that went viral.

    In her email, Oxley apologized profusely, stating that she had just typed in anything because at the time she couldn’t remember his last name, but clearly forget to change it before pressing the submit button.

    “I am writing this email very embarrassingly. As I began writing out my paper, I wrote out the template. Unfortunately I could not remember your last name so I filled it with something completely unprofessional,” Oxley wrote. “It was my intention to change the name before submission but it completely slipped my mind. I am so very sorry for the lack of respect that was used and again I apologize for this mistake.”

    It seems Professor Hendel took it in his stride though, tweeting that he hadn’t even realized what had happened until she pointed it out.

     

    Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the university Oxley attended.

