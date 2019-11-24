An off-duty officer was slashed in the face during a road-rage attack in Queens, the NYPD said. Ken Buffa reports.

An off-duty police officer was slashed in the face during a road rage attack in Queens, the NYPD said.

The off-duty officer got into a fender bender with a Mercedes driver near 36th Avenue and 38th Street in Astoria around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

After the accident, the Mercedes driver got out of the car and slashed the officer in the face before fleeing the scene in the vehicle, the NYPD said.

The officer was treated for minor injuries, police said. The NYPD didn't immediately release the officer's age or provide additional details about the accident.

The Mercedes driver hadn’t been arrested as of Sunday morning. An investigation is ongoing.