A tweet stating that popular cartoon "SpongeBob SquarePants" had been discontinued has turned out to be fake.

Never fear, SpongeBob is still here!

Media trolls are always stirring up confusion online, but this one broke Bikini Bottom fans’ hearts.

A tweet has been circulating since the weekend saying Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” would be canceled on March 1, 2018. But good news -- it's a load of barnacles!

While the tweet is false, it convinced many fans that they would lose their beloved talking sponge because it looks as if it came from the SpongeBob SquarePants verified Twitter account. The tweet informs fans of an official end date and thanks them for their support over the years. It even tries to reassure fans of the sad news by including a picture of a teary-eyed SpongeBob.

But don’t worry, The Krusty Krab isn’t out of business just yet. According to Entertainment Weekly, Nickelodeon has ordered 26 more episodes of the show to renew it through 2019.

The real SpongeBob also stood up Sunday, reassuring fans on its Facebook page:"❗️Breaking News❗️ March 1st is nothing but the first day of March. SpongeBob is NOT being cancelled. Season 12 is coming your way in 2019. #SpongeBobForever," it said.

Apologies to all of the parents that are tired of hearing that unique laugh in every episode. You and Squidward will have to endure him for at least one more year. SpongeBob’s adventures with Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, Mr.Krabs, Plankton and Pearl will continue. Now, as Mr. Krabs would say, “Get back to work!”