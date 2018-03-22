Sneakerheads in Times Square Prompt Police Response

Police were called to handle crowds at a sneaker release in Times Square on Thursday afternoon.

NYPD officers could be seen cordoning off sneakerheads hoping to get their hands on a pair of Justin Timberlake X Air Jordan Retro 3 "JTH" high-tops at the Champs Sports store on West 42nd Street about 3 p.m. That's when the retailer announced it had the hard-to-get sneakers in stock on Twitter.





In video posted to Twitter, police can be heard telling potential shoe buyers "move!" and "get off the street!" over the usual cacophony of Times Square. Hundreds of buyers can be seen lined up hoping to get a pair of the shoes.

It's unclear if everyone got a pair of the coveted kicks, which retail for $200.

NBC 4 New York has reached out to Foot Locker, Champs' parent company, for comment.

