New York City Man Who Killed Brother for ‘Being Loud’ Gets 10 Years in Prison - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

New York City Man Who Killed Brother for ‘Being Loud’ Gets 10 Years in Prison

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Top 3 Causes of Winter Injuries—And How to Avoid Them
    Pexels/CC

    What to Know

    • A Bronx man who stabbed his brother to death for being too loud was sentenced to prison, prosecutors announced Tuesday

    • Dennis Martinez, 53, received 10 year prison term, 5 years post-release supervision after jury found him guilty of 1st-degree manslaughter

    • Prosecutors say Martinez was awakened by loud noise and started arguing with his brother, ultimately stabbing him and then lied to police

    A Bronx man who stabbed his brother to death for being too loud is heading to prison, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

    Dennis Martinez, 53, received a 10 year prison term and five years post-release supervision after a jury found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter Oct. 25.

    According to Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark, an investigation revealed that on March 4, 2016, inside the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx, Martinez was awakened by noise and began to argue with his brother, Jorge, in the apartment they shared.

    Prosecutors say Martinez stabbed his brother multiple times in the chest, back and right leg. The 36-year-old died at Jacobi Medical Center from his wounds.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    Clark called the stabbing a "senseless crime."

    Subsequently, in an effort to deviate the investigation, according to prosecutors, Martinez lied and told police that a group of men was responsible for the attack and that he tried to help his brother, but was stabbed in the leg in the process.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us