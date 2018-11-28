What to Know A Bronx man who stabbed his brother to death for being too loud was sentenced to prison, prosecutors announced Tuesday

A Bronx man who stabbed his brother to death for being too loud is heading to prison, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Dennis Martinez, 53, received a 10 year prison term and five years post-release supervision after a jury found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter Oct. 25.

According to Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark, an investigation revealed that on March 4, 2016, inside the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx, Martinez was awakened by noise and began to argue with his brother, Jorge, in the apartment they shared.

Prosecutors say Martinez stabbed his brother multiple times in the chest, back and right leg. The 36-year-old died at Jacobi Medical Center from his wounds.

Clark called the stabbing a "senseless crime."

Subsequently, in an effort to deviate the investigation, according to prosecutors, Martinez lied and told police that a group of men was responsible for the attack and that he tried to help his brother, but was stabbed in the leg in the process.