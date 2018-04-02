A New Jersey man being held on suspicion of child sex assault tried to escape police headquarters while he was being interviewed by detectives and is now facing additional charges for trying to flee, police say.

Police in Franklin Borough were investigating an alleged sex assault on two pre-teen children when they were identified 31-year-old Robert H. Fedder as a suspect. It's not clear how Fedder knew the children, though a press release from Franklin police say they'd been placed in his care.

Detectives went to Newark on Saturday, where they met with Fedder and brought him back to police headquarters in Franklin. While in the lobby of police headquarters, Fedder allegedly forced open an exit door so forcefully the locking mechanism was damaged, and he headed toward Franklin Pond.

Officers were able to detain him there, police said.

Fedder was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13, one count of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual contact, criminal mischief and obstruction by flight.

Another woman, Teresa Nussbaum, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Police said she knowingly placed the kids in the care and custody of Fedder on several occasions where they were assaulted.

Both Fedder and Nussbaum are being held at Keogh Dwyer Correctional Facility in Newton, New Jersey, pending a hearing. Attorney information for them were not immediately available.



