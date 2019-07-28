This dog was found tied to a tree near I-84 in East Fishkill, state police say.

A neglected dog was found tied to a tree in the woods off of Interstate 84 in the Hudson River Valley, state troopers said Sunday.

The dog was barking when a Departement of Transportation crew was getting to mow near mile marker 50 in the town of East Fishkill on Wednesday, state police said.

The young dog, which showed signs of neglect, was found tied to a tree, troopers said.

The dog was rescued and put in the care of the Dutchess County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Investigators are trying to find out who abandoned the dog and what happened to it. Anyone with information is asked to call (845) 677-7300.